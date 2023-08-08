Congress moves no-confidence motion against PM Modi, Gaurav Gogoi makes emotional speech on Manipur

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi moved the no confidence motion and asked the Prime Minister to answer questions on Manipur.

The Congress moved a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Modi in the Lok Sabha with a speech from MP Gaurav Gogoi. Making an emotional speech as he moved the motion, Gogoi said they were compelled to bring in the motion for justice for Manipur. He added that the no confidence motion was never about numbers. Just before the motion was moved, BJP MPs created a ruckus in Lok Sabha, demanding to know why Rahul Gandhi was not making the first speech.

“We were compelled to bring in this motion. It was never about numbers but about justice for Manipur. The INDIA alliance has brought in this motion for Manipur,” Gogoi said, making his opening statements on the no-confidence motion. “Martin Luther King said that injustice anywhere is a threat to justice anywhere. Do not think injustice is happening in some corner. If any part of India burns, then India burns.” he added.

The Congress MP said that his party had asked for the Prime Minister to come to the Parliament and express his solidarity with the people of Manipur. “This would send a message to the people in Manipur. But he has taken an oath of silence. So this is why we felt compelled to bring this motion. Our questions are clear to the PM. Why has he not visited Manipur? Why did it take the PM 80 days to say anything about Manipur and when he did speak, it was for a mere 30 seconds. The Cabinet ministers have been saying they will speak on Manipur but as the PM, his words hold importance and weightage. Our third question is why the PM has not changed the CM of Manipur.

Gogoi alleged that while the Manipur Chief Minister says this violence is for drugs, when Manipur police arrested a drug lord, there was a call from Chief Minister’s office to release him. “The drug mafia don was BJP autonomous district council chairman,” Gogoi alleged.

In the opening speech, Gogoi spoke about a range of topics from price rise to crony capitalism, Adani and the Union government’s handling of Covid-19 crisis.