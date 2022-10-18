Congress MLA Eldhose Kunnappilly booked for attempt to murder

A crime branch officer said the attempt to murder charge was invoked against the MLA, who is already facing a rape charge and is untraceable, on the basis of the survivor's statement that he tried to kill her.

news Crime

The Crime Branch has booked Congress MLA Eldhose Kunnappilly, who is already facing a rape charge and is untraceable, on the charge of attempt to murder, the police said on Tuesday, October 18. A senior crime branch officer confirmed that Indian Penal Code (IPC) Section 307 (attempt to murder) has also been invoked against the Perumbavoor MLA now, on the basis of the survivor's statement that the Congress leader tried to kill her.

Meanwhile, the Congress party is still waiting for a response from the MLA to its queries. Leader of Opposition in the Kerala State Assembly V D Satheesan told reporters here that the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) chief K Sudhakaran has again sought an explanation from Kunnappilly. If he does not respond, then appropriate steps would be taken, Satheesan said.

Besides rape and now attempt to murder, the Congress MLA has also been charged with assault following a complaint from the same woman, who had earlier alleged that he had abducted and manhandled her. It was on October 11 that the Kerala police registered a case against the Perumbavoor MLA based on a complaint filed by the woman that he abducted and assaulted her. The case was filed against three accused, including the MLA's personal assistant and a friend.

Speaking about the physical assault she had allegedly faced at the hands of the Congress MLA, the survivor had told the media last week that the complaint she made before the police seemed to be getting delayed for action. She also mentioned an alleged offer of money from the MLA to bring the case to a compromise, besides playing a recording in which Eldhose is allegedly speaking about her to a media person. She also alleged that Kunnappilly had offered her Rs 30 lakh to settle the case registered against him.