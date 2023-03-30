Congress MLA demands action against ex-Bengaluru corporator for voter bribery

Congress MLA Krishna Byre Gowda said that Munindra Kumar has not been arraigned as an accused in the crimes.

Byatarayanapura MLA Krishna Byre Gowda (KBG) has demanded action against former corporator of Bengaluru’s Jakkur ward K Munindra Kumar of the BJP for storing household appliances and other goods. The appliances were found embossed with images of the BBMP, the BJP lotus symbol, and Munindra himself, with the intention to bribe voters during the 2023 Assembly elections.

Two cases have been registered in this regard. In the first case, the tax authorities seized a range of items from three godowns located in Vidyashilp Academy, Jakkur, and Yelahanka. In the second case, revenue officers seized 450 helmets, 35 cricket kits, 50 blanket pieces, and 200 cloth handbags from a room in Hayagriva Public School, Srinivasapura village, Byatarayanapura Assembly constituency. “While action has been initiated against the management of the school, Munindra has not been arraigned as an accused in the crime,” the letter read.

Munindra’s image was embossed on these items. In a letter to the Chief Electoral Officer, KBG has requested that Munindra be arraigned as an accused in both cases, especially as his image was embossed on the items seized by the authorities at both places.

Section 77(1) of the Representation of the People Act mandates that every candidate for state Assembly must maintain an account of all expenses incurred. The seized items will need to be entered into the Shadow Observation Register to ascertain whether the candidate has exceeded the expenditure limits.

The letter also notes that in similar instances, persons whose images were embossed on items were arraigned as accused. “In the event that no suitable action is forthcoming from your end, we will be constrained to initiate legal proceedings to ensure free and fair elections,” KBG demanded.