Congress member in Bengaluru arrested for ‘derogatory’ post against HM Amit Shah

Anand Prasad, who holds the post of Congress Media Secretary, has been booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code.

news Controversy

The police in Bengaluru arrested a Congress party functionary on Sunday night allegedly for his “objectionable” social media post on Union Home Minister Amit Shah, after the latter tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Sunday. Anand Prasad, who holds the post of Congress Social Media Secretary, was arrested by the Cubbon Park police. According to some screenshots posted on Twitter, the Congress member had allegedly put some posts wishing the Home Minister’s death.

The police arrested Anand, who is also the KR Puram Block Congress President, based on a complaint. Anand has been booked under section 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language) and other sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The party condemned the behaviour of its member but alleged selective enforcement of the law on part of the state government. Commenting on the development, Lavanya Ballal, National Co-Coordinator for Social Media of the party based in Bengaluru, said, “We wish the Home Minister a speedy recovery. It is not the Congress culture to wish anyone ill health, no matter how hateful they have been. The BJP has been constantly posting hateful content against Sonia Gandhi and this is nothing but selective enforcement of law and justice.”

Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday tweeted that he tested positive for coronavirus and asked all those who had come in contact with him in the recent days to get tested.

Incidentally, he is the first minister in the Union Cabinet to be diagnosed with COVID-19.

“On getting initial symptoms of coronavirus, I got the test done and the report came back positive. My health is fine, but I am being hospitalised on the advice of doctors. I request that all of you who have come in contact with me in the last few days, please isolate yourself and get your tests done,” Amit Shah had tweeted.