Congress manifesto promises action against Bajrang Dal, PFI for hate politics

The Congress also raised the possibility of banning such organisations in its poll manifesto, which was released on May 2.

The Karnataka Congress in its manifesto ahead of the Assembly elections has committed to taking firm and decisive action against religious fundamentalist organisations like the Bajrang Dal and Popular Front of India (PFI). The Congress released its manifesto on Tuesday, May 2 at the Shangri-La Hotel in Bengaluru.

In the manifesto, the party stated, "Congress is committed to take firm and decisive action against individuals and organisations spreading hatred amongst communities on grounds of caste or religion. We believe that law and Constitution is sacrosanct and cannot be violated by individuals and organisations like Bajrang Dal, PFI or others promoting enmity or hatred, whether among majority or minority communities."

The Congress also raised the possibility of banning such organisations. "We will take decisive action as per law including imposing a ban on any such organisations." The Congress in Karnataka has previously withdrawn cases against workers of the PFI. The BJP has repeatedly criticised former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for withdrawing 175 cases against PFI workers in the state. A report by Indian Express stated in April 2023 that the BJP has dropped 385 cases since it came to power including many cases of hate speech and communal violence by BJP leaders and its supporters.

The Union government banned PFI, a controversial Muslim group, in September 2022 for allegedly having links to terror groups. PFI describes itself "as a non-governmental social organisation whose stated objective is to work for the poor and disadvantaged people in the country and to oppose oppression and exploitation".

The Union government, while issuing the ban on the organisation, cited the group's alleged links with banned Islamist groups - the Students Islamic Movement of India (Simi) and the Jamat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) - as well as the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS).

The Congress in its manifesto has also stated it will repeal â€˜anti-peopleâ€™ laws passed by the BJP in the last four years. The party also promised to enact a Karnataka Whistleblowers Protection Act.