Congress party Telangana in-charge Manickam Tagore on Tuesday sent a criminal defamation notice to Padi Kaushik Reddy, who was in incharge of bye-election bound Huzurabad assembly constituency, and resigned from the party after a controversial audio clip surfaced. However, hours after PCC Chief Revanth Reddy issued a show cause notice seeking an explanation on the audio tape, Padi resigned from the party levelling scathing allegations on Revanth and Congress incharge Manickam Tagore.



Padi in a press meet, alleged that Revanth is ruining the Congress party and that no one was happy with his appointment as PCC chief. He said, "He is ruining the party, he would put the party at the feet of Chandrababu Naidu." Padi further alleged that Revanth paid crores to party Telangana in-charge Manickam Tagore to get the PCC Chief position. Attacking both leaders, Padi said, "Is it not true that Revanth gave Rs 50 crore to become PCC president to Manickam Tagore who comes from Delhi wearing lungi/veshti." At his press meet, Padi did not provide any proof to back his allegation. He however went on to call Manickam Tagore a "useless fellow" and a person without "common sense".



Manickam's legal team responded by sending Padi a criminal defamation notice, saying that statements made by Padi were unethical and without any basis.



The notice further said that the allegation has been made "with ulterior motive for certain political gains" while calling it scrupulous. The notice further said that the allegation made by Padi was to damage the name and reputation of Manickam. It said, "The public statement issued by you has caused extensive damage to the reputation of my cli and his family and the same could not be repaired the credibility built by him (Manickam)."

The notice claimed that it is needless to say that Padi has committed an offence punishable under the provisions of 499 & 500 of Indian Penal Code by way of issuing a defamatory statement during the press conference and deserves penal action besides civil action for damages. The notice gave him seven days time to tender an unconditional apology while stating that appropriate legal action will be taken if he failed to fulfill the same. The legal team further stated that Manickam reserves his right to take civil action for approximately estimated damages of Rs.1 Crore.



Manickam tweeted "...today my legal team sent Notices to Chandrasekar Garu’s followers. It's a Criminal Defamation notice. After a week of apology I will register a criminal case against the offender at Madurai. Let them pray to Meenakshi Amman for good sense." (sic)

