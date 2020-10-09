Congress leaders booked for protesting at Telangana Home Minister’s residence

The protesting leaders raised slogans against the Home Minister and demanded his resignation over the increasing crimes against women in the state.

news Protest

Tension prevailed at the Ministers’ Quarters in Banjara Hills on Thursday as nearly 70 Congress activists led by All India Congress Committee secretary A Sampath Kumar, Youth Congress president Anil Kumar Yadav and NSUI president Venkat Balamoor attempted to barge into the residence of Home Minister Mahmood Ali.

The protesting activists forced their way through the main gate of the quarters, and their attempt to barge into the residence of the Home Minister failed as the gates were locked. The Congress leaders then sat on a dharna in front of the gate as the Home Minister was not available. The protesting leaders raised slogans against the Home Minister and demanded his resignation over the increasing crimes against women in the state.

According to The Hindu, AICC secretary Sampath Kumar alleged that Telangana was turning into another Uttar Pradesh and the recent alleged rape of a Dalit girl in Khammam and the government’s failure to reach out to the family was an indication of it.

Sampath also pointed out the rape and murder of a Muslim girl by a TRS leader in Moinabad.

“It was unfortunate that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao held a meeting with the police officials and claimed Telangana was safe,” Sampath Kumar was quoted as saying by The Hindu.

Shortly after the protesters raised slogans, police took them into custody and shifted them to Goshamahal police station. The protesters were charged under non-bailable sections of rioting, trespassing, voluntarily causing hurt to public servant, wrongful restraint, unlawful assembly among others and were produced before the court for judicial remand, The New Indian Express reported.

NSUI president Venkat Balamoor has been made the prime accused in the case. The arrested also include Sohail, Minority cell president and Preetham, SC cell president of the party.

The Congress leaders took strong exception to the arrest of their cadre. Condemning the arrests, Telangana Congress chief Uttam Kumar Reddy demanded the government to withdraw the cases against their party members.

Meanwhile, in the wake of the Hathras crime, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Wednesday held a review meeting with the police officials to discuss the law and order situation in the state and asked them to take effective steps to prevent atrocities against Dalits and also asked them to focus on the safety and protection of women.