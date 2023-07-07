Congress leaders back Rahul Gandhi, says Gujarat HC decision ‘murder of democracy’

In response to the Gujarat High Court's decision to not grant a stay on Rahul Gandhi's conviction in the criminal defamation case related to his Modi surname remark, several prominent politicians from the Congress party expressed their views on the matter and backed the former MP asserting that justice will prevail.

DK Shivakumar, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and KPCC President expressed his discontent with the Gujarat High Court's decision, describing it as a "murder of democracy." He emphasised that despite the ruling, Rahul Gandhi has the support of the entire country and opposition parties, commending him as a great leader who fights against issues such as price rise, corruption, and unemployment. Shivakumar suggested that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) seeks to hinder Rahul Gandhi's participation in parliament.

Randeep Singh Surjewala, a Congress spokesperson, criticised the court's ruling, considering it a "travesty of justice." He lamented the fact that individuals like Nirav Modi, Ami Modi, Neeshal Modi, and Mehul Choksi, who are involved in bank fraud, have not faced appropriate punishment, while Rahul Gandhi, who exposed deceit and misappropriation of public funds, is being penalised. Surjewala expressed admiration for Rahul Gandhi's commitment to truth, righteousness, fearlessness, and holding those in power accountable. He vowed to continue walking the path of truth and righteousness, regardless of the challenges faced.

"Travesty of justice! Instead of punishing 'Bank Fraudsters' like Nirav Modi, Ami Modi, Neeshal Modi, Mehul Choksi, and others, the 'messenger' exposing the deceit and swindling of public money is being punished. Rahul Gandhi has chosen the path of truth, righteousness, fearlessness, and seeking accountability from those in power. We will continue to walk the path of truth and righteousness, no matter the challenges," he said in a tweet.

Srinivas BV, President of the Indian Youth Congress, highlighted the significance of truth prevailing over any obstacles faced.

Shaktisinh Gohil, a Congress leader, indicated that the party is studying the lengthy judgment and would provide an official reaction through Abhishek Manu Singhvi, who will review the verdict in detail before addressing the media. Gohil expressed confidence that the matter would eventually reach the Supreme Court.

Jairam Ramesh, another Congress leader, acknowledged the Gujarat High Court's ruling on Rahul Gandhi's disqualification and mentioned that the reasoning behind the judgment is currently being studied. He stated that Dr. Abhishek Singhvi would provide a comprehensive media briefing later, reinforcing their determination to pursue the matter.

The Gujarat High Court's decision has sparked mixed reactions, with some expressing disappointment and perceiving it as a setback for democracy, while others view it as an opportunity to continue the legal battle. Dr. Abhishek Singhvi is expected to provide further insights during the upcoming media briefing.