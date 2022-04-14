Congress leader V Hanumantha Rao’s Hyderabad residence attacked, stones pelted

A car parked in front of the gate of Congress leader V Hanumantha Rao’s residence in Hyderabad was damaged in the stone-pelting.

Congress leader V Hanumantha Rao’s residence in Hyderabad was targeted by miscreants who threw rocks and stones at his home late on Wednesday night. The police on Thursday, April 14, said that a car parked in front of the former Rajya Sabha member's house in Amberpet was damaged in the stone-pelting. Nobody was injured in the incident, but visuals show that a window of the car that was parked near the gate of the MP’s residence was completely smashed.

The Hyderabad police reached the spot on Wednesday night and registered a case against unidentified persons. An investigation is underway to probe who attacked the Congress leader’s home and why.

V Hanumantha Rao has condemned the attack and has questioned the KCR-led TRS government in Telangana for failing to ensure his security. He said a leader who worked as the Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) chief and a former Member of Parliament has no protection.

Taking to Twitter, Hanumantha said that he had in the past complained that he was getting threatening calls and that the issue remains unresolved even now. Rao said that though he made a representation to the Director-General of Police (DGP), no action was taken.

“My house was pelted with stones by thugs at night. A car parked in front of the house was wrecked. It is the responsibility of the police to find out who committed this act. In the past when I received threat calls, it was brought to the notice of the DGP but nothing was done. No additional protection was provided,” he tweeted. The former MP said he would continue to fight to solve the problems of weaker sections and backward classes.

Meanwhile, Telangana Congress chief A Revanth Reddy has condemned the attack on Rao's house. He spoke to the senior leader over the phone. Reddy said law and order problems were increasing in the state. He demanded immediate action against those involved in the attack and warned that the Congress party will not keep silent over attacks on its leaders.

With IANS inputs