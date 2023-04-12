Congress leader Sachin Pilot ends one-day fast against corruption in own party

Sachin Pilot has accused the Ashok Gehlot government of inaction over the corruption allegations against the previous Vasundhra Raje government.

Despite objections from the party, Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Tuesday, April 11, began his one-day fast at Shaheed Smarak in Rajasthan's Jaipur. Pilot has accused the Ashok Gehlot government for inaction on the corruption allegations against the previous BJP government under Vasundhara Raje. Ahead of his fast, he paid floral tributes to Jyotirao Phule in the city. Sachin said that the fight against corruption would continue even after breaking his fast.

Pilot said that no action was taken on corruption allegations during the Vasundhara Raje government. â€œWhile being in the opposition, we had promised that an inquiry would be conducted. As 6-7 months are left for the election, questions could be raised if there was any alliance between Gehlot and Raje. Action will have to be taken soon to prove that it is not. Congress workers should also feel that there is no difference between our words and actions," he said.

On Monday, Congress state in-charge Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa termed the move as being against the party interest and an "anti-party activity". "Sachin Pilot's day-long fast tomorrow (Tuesday) is against party interests and is anti-party activity. If there is any issue with his own government, it can be discussed in the party forums instead of in the media and public," he said in a statement.

"I have been an AICC [All India Congress Committee] in-charge for the last five months and Pilot has never discussed this issue with me. I am in touch with him and I still appeal for calm dialogue since he is an indisputable asset to the Congress," Randhawa added.