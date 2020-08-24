Congress leader Revanth Reddy asks PM for CBI probe into Srisailam fire accident

The MP from Malkajgiri wrote that it was the failure of the state government that caused the 9 deaths and also damage to state property.

news Politics

The Telangana Congress working president and Member of Parliament A Revanth Reddy on Monday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the fire accident at Srisailam hydroelectric power plant. The fire accident killed nine people who were trapped in the underground power plant. Revanth has blamed the Telangana government for negligence and of ignoring warning signs.

The demand for a CBI probe comes a day after a Crime Investigation Department (CID) team appointed by the Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao visited the accident site for evidence collection.

Nine staff who were trapped inside the underground power plant on Friday had died despite efforts to rescue them. In his letter to Prime Minister Modi, Revanth Reddy wrote that “for the past several years multiple red flags were raised about the poor maintenance of accompanying structures, including the structural integrity of the dam itself, on which the plant is built. Concerns were also raised at the 39th meeting of the National Committee on Dam Safety (NCDS) in February 2019 but the State government of Telangana failed to act.”

The MP from Malkajgiri further wrote that it was the failure of the state government that caused the 9 deaths and also damage to state property. Revanth said the 9 deaths could have been avoided if officials had responded to warnings on time. He also demanded that a Rs 1 crore ex gratia be extended to the families of the deceased.

The Telangana government had appointed CID Additional DGP Govind Singh to probe into the cause of the accident. The preliminary inquiry carried out on Sunday by the CID team suggested short circuit in control panel 6 on the fourth floor of the underground structure.

Revanth has written the same letter to the Jal Shakti minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Home Minister Amit Shah.