Congress holds 2-day ‘Navsankalp Chintan Shivir’ in Kerala to prepare for 2024 polls

Close to 200 delegates including KPCC members, district committee presidents and others participated in the meeting.

The two-day 'Navsankalp Chintan Shivir' organised by the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) concluded on Sunday, July 24, with the party taking a number of decisions on combating the alleged "Hindutva" and "divisive" politics of the BJP-led Union government and the policies of the LDF (Left Democratic Front) dispensation in the southern state. The event, similar to the recent national-level session held at Udaipur in Rajasthan, was organised to prepare the party for the Lok Sabha polls in 2024.

Speaking at the concluding session of the two-day event, KPCC chief K Sudhakaran began his speech by referring to the alleged divisive politics of the NDA government and claimed that they were following the same tactics as that of the British when they occupied the country. He also said that the Sangh Parivar's "Hindutva nation" agenda was against the democratic principles of the country.

The KPCC chief also slammed the Union government for allegedly using the Enforcement Directorate (ED) as a tool of political vendetta by "hunting" Congress president Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. Sudhakaran did not spare the ruling LDF dispensation in the state also, by terming its policies to be similar to that of Sangh Parivar by being opposed to anyone questioning or criticising them. He alleged that independent thinking and individual freedoms were under threat in the state and the country.

He further said that there would be those in LDF who would have to leave the alliance due to its allegedly increasing right-wing political outlook and such persons would be welcomed by the UDF. He also pointed out that the kind of allegations that Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is facing has never been levelled against any chief minister of the country. If not for the support of the BJP-led Union government, he would have had to resign by now.

Sudhakaran also said that in order to divert attention from the allegations Pinarayi was facing, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's Wayanad office was vandalised and thereafter, an attack on CPI(M) headquarters AKG Centre was allegedly orchestrated. He also said that there would be a reorganisation within the party in accordance with the suggestions and timelines given by the All India Congress Committee (AICC).

As part of the reorganisation, women and Dalits would also be represented in the district to booth-level leaderships, the KPCC chief said. Besides that various committees, including for political affairs, would be formed in each district and constituency and training would be imparted to party workers, he said at the meeting.

Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the state assembly VD Satheesan, who also attended the meeting, told reporters outside the event that leadership from DCC to booth level would be decided as per the AICC timeline. He said that while groups would be there within the party and it was not going against them, the party was much bigger than that.

On whether the party was going to continue with its protests against the ruling front in the state, Satheesan said they were only taking up relevant issues. He said that the party took the Silverline survey issue and the state government was allegedly forced to roll back its decision to use concrete poles as survey stones.

Similarly, the next issue the party has taken up is the gold smuggling through diplomatic bags case and it will continue its protests in connection with that till its demand for a High Court-monitored CBI probe is met, the LoP said.

Apart from Sudhakaran and Satheesan, MP Digvijaya Singh, senior Congress leader Tariq Anwar, former Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala, former chief minister Oommen Chandy and various other party MPs also took part in the event. Close to 200 delegates including KPCC members, district committee presidents and others participated in the meeting.