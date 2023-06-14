Congress highlights Railway Board member's letter, asks if CBI will probe it

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh highlighted the letter of RN Sundar, Member, Infrastructure of the Railway Board, written to General Managers of various railway zones on April 3 this year.

Even as the CBI is probing the Balasore triple train accident, the Congress on Wednesday, June 14, raised questions on five cases highlighted in a letter by a Railway Board member and asked whether the agency will probe this too.

In a tweet, Ramesh said, "As the CBI investigates the Balasore train disaster will it also inquire why this letter was written and what follow-up action was taken?"

The letter by the Railway Board Member highlighted five incidents on the "unsafe side involving points that have taken place on various Zonal Railways." The letter dubbed the incidents as "alarming and an issue of serious concern."

"The signalling gears were reconnected by S&T staff without proper testing of points after blocks for switch or turnout replacement, wrong wiring during preparatory works, attending signal failures etc. Such practices reflect the dilution of manual and codal provisions. Same are potential hazards to safety in train operations and need to be stopped," the letter read.

He said that despite repeated instructions from the Railway Board, "ground situation is not improving" and "signalling staff are continuing to adopt shortcut methods for clearing signals without checking correspondence from site" and without proper exchange of disconnection or re-connection memo, with operating staff.

"Joint works with engineering staff, signal maintenance and other repair works requiring disconnection should indicate time duration for testing signalling gears after completion of engineering works in case of joint activities. The gears should be reconnected only after proper testing to ascertain safe certification of the signalling system," the letter read.

"Needless to mention that a large number of infrastructure works are under progress with stringent targets requiring the involvement of open line officials and staff at every stage for timely commissioning of works. However, officers and staff in the field need to be sensitised to ensure the integrity of the signalling system is of utmost importance from the safety point of view. These aspects need to be reviewed in weekly safety meetings at divisional and headquarters level," the letter added.

Sundar also highlighted five incidents involving several trains from January to March this year, where there was an error in signalling or proper wiring had not been done after repair work.

The Congress and other opposition parties have slammed the Union government over the Balasore train accident in which 288 people died and over 1,000 people were injured.

The opposition has been demanding the resignation of the Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

Vaishnaw had transferred the probe of the Balasore train accident to the CBI. He also said that the accident happened due to a change in electronic interlocking.