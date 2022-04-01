Congress, CPI criticise Kerala’s new liquor policy

On March 30, the LDF government decided to allow liquor shops in IT parks holding that such facilities are needed to make the state investment friendly.

news Politics

The opposition Congress and the All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC), the trade union wing of CPI, on Thursday, March 31, criticised the Kerala government's new liquor policy, which allows the state-run Kerala State Beverages (Manufacturing & Marketing) Corporation Limited (BEVCO) to open more outlets. The Excise Minister MV Govindan Master defended it, saying that there should be facilities to buy alcohol with dignity. CPI is a key partner in the state's ruling CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front (LDF).

While the Congress slammed the policy alleging corruption in opening foreign liquor shops widely in Kerala, the AITUC said that no step has been taken to encourage the traditional toddy industry and ensure the protection of employment of workers in the sector. Urging the government to re-examine the policy, the AITUC also said that the decision to allow liquor shops in IT parks will have far reaching implications as trade unions are not allowed to function in such areas.

Attacking the government, Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in the State Assembly VD Satheesan said that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan was a critic of the Congress-led government's decision in 2016 to allow bars in five-star hotels. Vijayan was the state secretary of CPI(M) back then. “However, when Vijayan became the Chief Minister, he allowed opening of distilleries, breweries and bars in the state and such a decision was taken to "make money through corruption”. Satheesan alleged.

Dismissing the suggestion that there were differences within the LDF over the policy, Minister Govindan Master said that the liquor policy would help boost the state's agricultural sector. Making alcohol from cashews will benefit cashew farmers, the minister said, defending the decision to give licence to produce low-alcohol content beverages from fruits and nuts. He said the decision to open more foreign liquor shops was taken considering the High Court directive to BEVCO for taking steps to reduce rush at its outlets. Consumers should get the opportunity to buy alcohol with dignity, he added.

Long queues in front of the liquor outlets send a wrong picture about Kerala outside the state, the minister said, justifying the decision to open more liquor outlets. Govindan Master also said that outsiders will not get access to liquor shops allowed in IT parks.

On Wednesday, March 30, the LDF government decided to allow liquor shops in IT parks holding that such facilities are needed to make the state investment friendly. The new liquor policy was approved by the state cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.