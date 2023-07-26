Congress, BRS submit no-confidence motion against Modi govt amid Manipur crisis

The Opposition has been demanding a detailed statement by the Prime Minister in Parliament over the Manipur crisis.

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi on Wednesday, July 26, moved a no-confidence motion against the Narendra Modi-led Union government. The Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) had said on Tuesday that it will be bringing a no-confidence motion against the government in an attempt to make it respond to raging issues, including the Manipur crisis. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla accepted the motion moved by the Opposition. Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MP Nama Nageswara Rao has also filed a no-confidence motion against the government.

This came after days of disruption in both Houses of Parliament over the Opposition's demands for a detailed discussion on the Manipur situation, where violence has continued since May 3. The BJP has rejected the Opposition's demand that PM Modi should speak on Manipur in both Houses.

Congress Lok Sabha MP Manickam Tagore said that a notice for a no-confidence motion against the Modi government has been submitted in the Speaker's office. Speaking to the media, the Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said that they were moving the no-confidence motion.

Earlier in the day, senior leader Kapil Sibal in a tweet said, "No Confidence Motion. When the Prime Minister lacks confidence to make a statement in Parliament; keeps 'maun' (silence) on the crimes against women in Manipur till the Supreme Court comments, keeps 'maun' on Brij Bhushan, says no territory occupied by China How can INDIA have confidence in him?"

Meanwhile, leaders from INDIA parties attended a meeting in the chamber of Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge in the Rajya Sabha ahead of the fifth day of the Monsoon Session.

In a tweet, the Congress said, "INDIA wants that there should be a discussion on Manipur in the House, but the Modi government is running away from the discussion. Today, a meeting of opposition parties was held in the chamber of Congress President and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha regarding this demand."

