Congress, BJP workers clash amid Munugode bye-poll campaign

Congress candidate Palvai Sravanthi along with party workers sat on a dharna demanding action against BJP workers for pelting stones at her convoy amid clashes.

Amid the heated campaign for the Munugode bye-poll in Telangana, clashes broke out between workers of Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday, October 23. As Congress candidate Palvai Sravanthi was campaigning in Nampally mandal of the constituency, BJP workers pelted stones at her convoy, the Congress alleged. Sravanthi sat on a dharna along with Congress workers at an intersection in Nampally demanding action against BJP workers and reportedly filed a police complaint over the incident.

Sravanthi’s convoy was reportedly halted due to traffic congestion, leading to arguments between Congress and BJP supporters which eventually ended in stone pelting. Telangana Congress president Revanth Reddy condemned the incident and said, “Trying to win Munugode by attacking a woman shows their incompetence. The attack on Palwai Sravanti is a sign of the BJP's defeat. I strongly condemn this attack. I demand that the Election Commission disqualify the BJP candidate from the contest,” Revanth Reddy tweeted.

A few Congress supporters also alleged that they were beaten up by supporters of BJP candidate Komatireddy Raj Gopal Reddy, when they questioned him about allegations that he had joined the BJP in exchange for a mining contract worth Rs 18,000 crore while he was campaigning in their village.

The bye-poll in Munugode has been necessitated as sitting Congress MLA Komatireddy Raj Gopal Reddy, younger brother of Congress MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, had quit and joined the BJP. Venkat Reddy is the incumbent Congress Lok Sabha member from Bhongir. There had been intense speculation whether Venkat Reddy would campaign against his brother and in support of the Congress candidate in the bye-poll scheduled to be held on November 3. The counting of votes would be taken up on November 6.

On Saturday, the All India Congress Committee (AICC) issued a show cause notice to Venkat Reddy after a voice recording in which he allegedly sought support for his brother, the BJP candidate in the bye-poll, went viral. AICC General Secretary Tariq Anwar, in the notice dated October 22, sought a reply from Venkat Reddy within 10 days as to why disciplinary action should not be taken against him as per the provisions of the party Constitution.

