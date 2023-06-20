Congress, AAP question Modi’s US visit amidst violence in Manipur

The Congress on Tuesday, June 20, questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi's silence over violence in Manipur saying that over 100 people have died and he did not made any appeal for peace before leaving for the US, and also reminded him to follow 'Rajdharma' instead of indulging in "publicity to improve his image". In a tweet from its official handle, the Congress said, "Over 100 people have died, more than 50,000 people have been left without homes, and violence going on for over 50 days. And the Prime Minister could speak 'M' of Manipur.”

"On one hand Manipur is burning and people are appealing to save their lives. People are forced to leave their homes and migrate. On the other hand PM Modi has left for a US visit. Now the work of improving his image will be done through events. Despite knowing the fact that people of the country are facing violence and are facing threats to their lives," the Congress party said, taking a potshot at Modi.

Reminding Modi of following 'Rajdharma' advice by former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee during the Gujarat riots, the Congress said, "PM Modi... remember the advice of 'Rajdharma' given by Atal (Bihari Vajpayee) ji. This is the time to follow 'Rajdharma'. While Manipur kept burning and you didn't appeal for peace. This is the time to stand with people instead of focusing on their own image. Don't run away from responsibilities," the Congress said.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) also attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his visit to the US amidst persisting issues in Manipur. "Violence in Manipur is not stopping. PM is going to America," AAP tweeted with a 16-second video of the Manipur violence. AAP has raised questions about the PM's foreign tour, indicating that he should not have gone abroad when Manipur has been hit by violence.

The remarks came after Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday morning left for the US on a state visit. The northeastern state has been witnessing violence since May 3 and over 100 people have died, while over several thousands have been shifted to relief camps.