Cong workers torch car in Bengaluru to protest ED action against Sonia Gandhi

Congress party members in Bengaluru burnt a car in front of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office in Shanthinagar. It is suspected that the car belonged to a Congress worker from Madikeri.

The protest by Congress workers in Bengaluru turned violent on Thursday, July 21, as party workers set fire to a car in Shanthinagar. A group of party workers belonging to the Youth Congress set the Hyundai car on fire in front of the ED office in Shanthinagar. The Congress was protesting against the questioning of party president Sonia Gandhi by ED in the National Herald case. Eleven persons have been detained in connection with the torching of the car. Another incident of torching a vehicle was reported from Sheshadripuram, but no arrests have been made yet.

Concurrent with protests across the country, Congress party members and supporters led by former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and state unit president DK Shivakumar took out a demonstration from the party office on Queen’s Road, which culminated in a gathering at Freedom Park in Bengaluru. Along the route, party officials and supporters were seen waving placards, banners, and posters chanting slogans against the Union government in response to Gandhi's ‘unwarranted harassment’. Addressing the press, DCP Central Srinivas Gowda said,“A few people of the party committed the offence, took a video of it and made the video viral. We have arrested all these people. We will do a thorough investigation and book all those involved.”

Addressing the crowd, Siddaramaiah said that the Union government was abusing its power to target the opposition, particularly Sonia and Rahul Gandhi. Siddaramaiah alleged that the Union Government is using central agencies like the CBI, Income Tax Department, and ED to “silence the opposition from raising voices against the crucial issues in India”.

"Let the BJP show the video recording of the inquiry of Congress President Sonia Gandhi," remarked DK Shivakumar. "We are not scared about the investigation by ED. They are misusing the agencies to torture. All charges against Sonia Gandhi are false allegations. Late BJP senior leader Arun Jaitley had stated in Parliament that there are no charges against Sonia Gandhi," he told IANS. He also questioned why she was being investigated when there were no charges proved against her in the preliminary inquiry.

Members of Congress took to the streets in several states to protest Gandhi's ED summons. During the protest, many workers were detained, and the Delhi Police deployed water cannons to scatter the demonstrators.