Cong seeks Karnataka Home Min's arrest over remarks on Bengaluru youth's murder

After a 22-year-old man was murdered in Bengaluru in a case of road rage, the Home Minister had alleged that he was killed as the assailants asked him to speak Urdu.

The Congress in Karnataka has lodged a police complaint and sought the arrest of state Home Minister Araga Jnanendra and BJP National General Secretary CT Ravi, for their provocative statements in connection with a Dalit man’s murder in Bengaluru. Chandru, 22, was murdered in the JJ Nagar police station limits of Bengaluru late on Tuesday, April 5, in a road rage case.

The next day, the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) lodged the complaint with the Malleshwaram Police station, and sought the arrest of the Home Minister in this regard. A delegation headed by Congress leader Manohar lodged the complaint and said the statements were intended to paint whole of the Muslim community in a bad light.

The incident occured when Chandru and a friend were returning to their home in Cottonpet, when their bike collided with another vehicle. A fight between the two parties ensued, when the rider of the other bike — identified as Shahid — took out a knife and stabbed Chandru in the thigh. While he was rushed to a hospital, Chandru succumbed. After the incident, Home Minister Araga Jnanendra, however, while speaking to the media, alleged that Chandru Chandru was riding through an area that had a high Muslim population and that he was asked by the assailants to speak in Urdu, which led to the altercation in which he was killed.“He said he didn’t know any other language except Kannada when they brutally, inhumanely stabbed him,” the Home Minister told the media.

Later, the minister backtracked and apologised for his statements. He clarified that the murder was a result of road rage. BJP National General Secretary and MLA CT Ravi had also jumped the gun on the issue, and had alleged that Chandru was hacked to death for speaking in Kannada.

"The incident should not be seen in isolation and there are provocations behind such a mindset. What is happening in Kashmir could also take place in Karnataka. I condemn the incident. Progressive thinkers have turned a blind eye to the incident. Congress leaders won't shed any tears if a Hindu is killed and Opposition leader Siddaramaiah won't pay condolences if the victim is a Hindu," he said

Both the leaders were slammed by the Congress. Lashing out at the statement of the Home Minister, Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah dubbed him as an “inefficient minister”. "He had given statements like this in the murder case of Bajrang Dal activist Harsha and Mysuru gangrape case. He is not able to maintain the portfolio. It is unfortunate that such a person is our Home Minister,” the Congress leader said.