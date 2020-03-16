Cong questions Telangana govt decision to set up COVID-19 ward 120 km from Hyd

Political parties say the state government should consider setting up quarantine wards closer to the Hyderabad airport.

news Coronavirus

Various political outfits on Saturday demonstrated at Vikarabad district against the Telangana government's decision to set up a coronavirus quarantine centre at Haritha resorts in Ananthagiri hills. Political parties say setting up a quarantine centre 120 km away from the Hyderabad airport poses several risks, and have urged health authorities to keep the quarantine and isolation centres in Hyderabad itself.

The Telangana government in an effort to contain the spread of coronavirus had taken a slew of measures on Saturday. As part of these efforts, the state Health Department had set up a 250-bed facility in Vikarabad for asymptomatic air passengers who will be quarantined for 14 days. Starting Saturday the department has already transferred 25 people to the facility for quarantine, informed sources.

The department has also set up a quarantine facility at the Forest Academy, Dulapally which is 76 km away from the airport. But the location of these quarantine facilities has found opposition. Political parties such as the Congress, CPI and some members of the BJP have raised concern over the distance of these facilities from the city.

“If the suspected patient gets down to use a washroom or for tea, it poses risks to those who stay in the villages. These facilities are too far from the city,” said Gaddam Prasad Kumar, former minister and senior Congress leader.

“There are many educational institutions in and around the Hyderabad airport that are now shut. Can't the government use those to minimise the risk of the disease spreading? There are also many farmhouses owned by ministers in and around the airport that the government can use,” he added.

The leader further said, “There is a Sri Padmanabha swami temple five minutes away from the resort where 1,000s visit daily. Has the government really thought this through?”

The Vikarabad legislator from the ruling TRS party, Dr Anand also urged the state government to reconsider its decision after he reportedly received calls and text messages from his constituents protesting against the move. The legislator even appealed to the Chief Minister and requested support from fellow legislators.

The Telangana BJP, on the other hand, said they do not wish to comment on the efforts beings taken by the state government, though a few of the local party leaders took part in the demonstration. “Our party is in power at the Centre, so we have no comment to offer at the moment,” said BJP spokesperson Krishna Sagar Rao.

Responding to these concerns, the Telangana Health Minister Etela Rajendar on Sunday said that no infected persons would be kept at these quarantine centres. “Those showing symptoms will be transferred from the airport to isolation centres set up at 52 hospitals, including Gandhi Hospital, Osmania Chest Hospital and others, where they will be further tested. Those at quarantine centres would be undergoing observation for 14 days. They will be discharged only after 14 days of observation,” the minister said.