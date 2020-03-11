'Cong not the same as it was': Jyotiraditya Scindia says as he joins BJP

Jyotiradiya Scindia joined the BJP on Tuesday with party President JP Nadda and BJP's Madhya Pradesh in-charge Vinay Sahasrabuddhe by his side.

Accusing the Congress of living in denial mode, Jyotiraditya Scindia joined the BJP in New Delhi on Wednesday, a day after quitting the Congress.

"In my life, two dates have been very significant. September 30, 2001, when I lost my father. It changed my life. The second date is March 10, 2020 which was his 75th birth anniversary when I took an informed decision," he said addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters.

Thanking PM Narendra Modi, referring to Bharat Mata and invoking his father Madhavrao Scindia, he made a strong pitch for himself while being flanked by BJP President JP Nadda and BJP's Madhya Pradesh in-charge Vinay Sahasrabuddhe, among others.

Hitting out at the Congress, Jyotiradiya alleged, "The Congress today is not the same as it was in its original avatar." He also accused the Congress of denying ground reality.

"I had a dream when Congress formed the government in Madhya Pradesh in 2018. Eighteen months later, none of the promises are met including the ones that of farmers," remarked Scindia. He accused his former party of going back on its promises as well as indulging in corruption. "Today 'transfer' is an industry in Madhya Pradesh," he alleged, hitting out at Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath.

It is believed the BJP is likely to send him to Rajya Sabha and accommodate him in the Union cabinet. Also, as a BJP government is formed in the state, Scindia's aides are likely to be taken in the Madhya Pradesh cabinet under Shivraj Singh Chauhan.

His resignation on Tuesday came after his meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He has been upset about being sidelined in the state and pre-empting that Kamal Nath and Digvijay Singh may have prevailed over the interim Congress president Sonia Gandhi against sending him to the upper house of the parliament.

Scindia has been the only string between the Scindia family and the Congress party. Rajmata Vijayaraje Scindia of Gwalior, Vasundhara Raje, and Yashodhara Raje have been part of the Jan Sangh and the BJP. Only his father chose to go to the Congress. With Jyotiraditya Scindia accepting BJP's primary membership on Wednesday, that relationship stands severed.