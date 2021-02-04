Cong MP Revanth Reddy alleges threat to life from TRS, writes to Amit Shah

The Malkajgiri MP has requested for four plus four gunmen along with an escort vehicle as he feels there is threat to his life.

news Security

Telangana Congress working president and Malkajgiri MP Revanth Reddy has written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah urging him to provide security for him from the central agencies or any other independent agency. In the letter, the MP has alleged that he is facing threat from the ruling TRS. In the letter, Reddy says he has been threatened by KCR inside the Telangana Assembly.

His letter reads, “From the past six years, I am continuously fighting against the wrong policies and corruption of the ruling TRS Party, its chief K Chandrashekhar Rao and his family both in the public domain and in Hon'ble High Court of Telangana through various PILs. Given my strong stance against the ruling party, I have been threatened openly by the Chief Minister inside the state assembly hall and by his colleagues at various platforms. I have apprehensions of serious threat to my life from my political opponent as they are in the government in the state.”

Revanth has urged Shah to provide four plus four gunmen along with an escort vehicle. The MP also claimed that the present security provided to him is nothing but continuous surveillance on him. “Sir, I have a threat from the state government. Security from them is nothing but 247 surveillance on me. It will make me more vulnerable and my safety will be at even higher risk.”

In the letter, the MP also mentions how as per the directions of the Telangana High Court he has been repeatedly requesting the Home Ministry for additional security. He has also mentioned that in the latest response received from the ministry on January 4th, the ministry has replied that the state has already been requested to provide the security to the MP. Revanth urges for security from the central agencies pointing out how the state government itself is a threat to him and hence their security is nothing but surveillance.

