Hyderabad's public libraries reopen after 10 months, students elated

On February 2, the 82 public libraries in Hyderabad city opened after shutting shop at the end of March 2020 due to the pandemic.

After 10 months of being shut due to the pandemic, Hyderabad’s public libraries have finally thrown open its gates for the public again. While swimming pools, gyms, malls and other public places had opened up weeks ago, the opening of libraries is something that a lot of people have been eagerly looking forward to. This news comes as great news especially for the student community and also those interested in spending time in reading and research. The city’s libraries opened up on January 2 after being shut for a little less than a year due to the pandemic.



The 82 libraries in Hyderabad serve not just as a treasure house of books, but also a peaceful haven for studies. The Sri Vattikota Alwar Swamy Memorial City Central Library in Chikkadpally is the headquarters of all the libraries in the city. The library has more than two lakh books and during pre- COVID-19 times, around 1500 to 2000 students would visit on a daily basis.

Speaking to TNM, P Padmaja, Secretary of Hyderabad City Grandhalaya Samstha library says that they had been awaiting the government's green signal to open shop. She says, “We have been receiving several requests from students about the reopening of libraries. We were awaiting the government’s nod to open them. On February 2, all 82 libraries in Hyderabad city reopened. As the libraries come under the education department, we have to follow their decisions. The idea was to open up the libraries when the educational institutions also open up.”

When asked how it feels to see people flock back to the library after a long hiatus, the Secretary adds, “Libraries are for the readers and hence we are happy that it has finally opened.”

Around the City Central Library, one can see scores of students sitting under the cool shade of trees and studying. Most are students who hail from the various districts from across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. Some of them bring their own chairs to sit comfortably while studying. While heading home in the evening, they secure their chairs to trees-- their way of booking a comfortable spot.

P Ranjit, who hails from Warangal is one such student. Seated on his chair under a tree, Ranjit is busy preparing for Group 2 examinations. Expressing how he feels, he says, “I used to come here to study every day. After the lockdown was lifted, as the libraries were shut, we used to go to study centres. Now that the libraries are open, we’re glad we don’t have to spend the extra amount on study centres.”

Before the public libraries opened up, the students had to shell out anywhere between Rs 800 to Rs 2000 to prepare for their exams at study centres—a business that boomed during the pandemic. Centres with air-conditioning facility charge more. Students who didn’t have space in their hostels and PGs were compelled to spend time here, before public libraries opened up.

B Naresh, who hails from Mahbubabad, feels that studying at the City Central Library helps in more ways than one. “When we study here, it is free. We can also do combined studies here. When you study together it keeps you motivated, the competitive spirit helps. The GHMC has also set up a counter here for meals that are served for Rs 5. We really missed the library and were eagerly waiting for it to reopen”, says Naresh.

At the libraries, those who wish to borrow books, magazines and other research material have to be seated inside the library, as carrying the books outside is not allowed. The others are free to sit anywhere around the surroundings of the building.

While the Central Library at Chikkadpally is massive, Hyderabad also has smaller, modest libraries spread across the city. There libraries which charge almost nothing from those using its services survive on the money released by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC). The money that is released is a percentage of the property tax collected by the municipal body, termed as Library cess. Around Rs 15 lakh is received per month from the GHMC for their maintenance.

With the libraries now open, it is yet another step towards normalcy after the pandemic wreaked havoc to the routine lives of the people. Libraries will, hopefully, soon see people flocking to raid the bookshelves and spend hours together reading.

