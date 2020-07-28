Cong leaders detained in Bengaluru during protest on Rajasthan political crisis

Several state Congress leaders, including its President DK Shivakumar, were detained by Bengaluru police on Monday as they tried to march towards Raj Bhavan to protest the alleged attempts by BJP to topple the party's government in Rajasthan. Shivakumar, along with Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah, state Congress Working President Eshwar Khandre and Salim Ahmed, among others, were stopped by the police midway as they marched from Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) office on Queens Road towards Raj Bhavan.

Congress leaders then staged a dharna at the place where they were stopped. Addressing the gathering, Shivakumar accused the BJP of trying to "murder" democracy by destabilising and removing elected governments.

"We wanted to protest against it and submit a memorandum to the President through the Governor, but the Karnataka government, by using police, was not letting us proceed towards Raj Bhavan,” he said. "Despite being a peaceful protest, the police stopped us," he added.

Siddaramaiah, echoing a similar view, said peaceful protests against injustice was the right of every citizen. Alleging that the BJP was attempting to destabilise and remove the elected government in Rajasthan as it did in Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh, he said the Governor's office in Rajasthan was being 'misused'

He said that despite repeated appeals by the Rajasthan cabinet, the Governor there had not convened the Assembly session, for the floor test to take place and for the Congress to prove its majority.

The crisis in Rajasthan politics started on July 12 when about 19 MLAs allegedly flew to Delhi following disputes between rival factions of the Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee. Former Deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan Sachin Pilot claimed he had the support of about 30 MLAs and could topple the Ashok Gehlot-led government in the state.

Police subsequently detained Shivakumar and some other Congress leaders and took them to a nearby police station. They were later released.

Meanwhile, as the Congress' protest amid COVID-19 pandemic did not follow social distancing norms, Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar hit out at that party's leaders.

In a tweet, Sudhakar said, for Congress leaders getting publicity was more important than social concerns.