Confirming 'Chandramukhi 2', Raghava Lawrence donates Rs 3 cr to COVID-19 relief

This sequel will be directed by P Vasu, who had directed the first film as well and produced by Sun Pictures.

Flix Kollywood

For all laka-laka-laka Chandramukhi fans, there’s great news. Chandramukhi 2, sequel to the 2005 Tamil hit film, is now on the cards. The news has just been confirmed by actor, director and choreographer Raghava Lawrence on his social media pages. On Thursday, Lawrence of Muni/Kanchana franchise shared that he felt lucky to be a part of Chandramukhi 2 with "thalaivar's permission".

This sequel will be directed by P Vasu, who had directed the first film as well, and produced by Sun Pictures. The actor shared that he will be a part of the film’s cast. “One of my next project is my thailavar’s movie chandramuki 2, I’m so lucky to act in this project with Thalaivar’s permission and blessings which is Directed by P. Vasu sir and produced by my lucky producer sun pictures kalanithi maran sir (sic)” he wrote.

Lawrence also wrote that he will pledge Rs 3 crore from his advance amount for various coronavirus relief funds. The actor has set aside Rs 50 lakh each for PM CARES Fund and for the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. The actor will also be donating Rs 50 lakh to the film union Film Employees Federation of South India (FEFSI), Rs 50 lakh to the Dancer’s Union, Rs 25 lakhs towards his NGO for persons with disabilities and Rs 75 lakh to the daily wage labourers and others from his hometown in Royapuram.

The actor is known to make contributions in times of distress in the past, lending a helping hand during the Kerala floods and Gaja cyclone in recent times.

Chandramukhi, starring Rajinikanth, Jyotika, Prabhu, Nayanthara and Vadivelu in lead roles released to phenomenal response in Tamil Nadu. The film is the remake of the Malayalam 1993 classic Manichitrathazhu directed by Fazil and starring Mohanlal, Shobana and Suresh Gopi. It's considered to be one of the best thrillers ever made in Indian cinema and is still a major reference point in new Malayalam films. The film was remade in different languages and late last year, it was confirmed that Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, the Hindi sequel, starring Kartik Aryan was being made.