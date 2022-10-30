â€˜Confident that investigative agencies will do their jobâ€™: KTR on MLA poaching case

In his first reaction to the case, KTR declined to provide a detailed response, claiming he would not like to say something which may be interpreted as influencing the investigation.

Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) working president KT Rama Rao said on Saturday, October 29, that the law will take its course in the sensational MLA poaching case. "The law will take its own course and I am fully confident that the investigating agencies will do their job," he said in his first reaction to the political drama which unfolded on October 26, with the arrest of three alleged BJP agents while trying to poach four MLAs of TRS.

KTR, as he is popularly known, declined to comment further, saying he would not like to say something which may be interpreted as influencing the investigation. "We are responsible people running a government. If I speak something, they may say that I am influencing the investigation. Law will definitely take its own course," he said. The TRS leader also said that at an appropriate time, either the agencies investigating the case or Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will respond appropriately and in a befitting manner.

KTR was speaking to reporters at Telangana Bhavan, the party headquarters. Facing a volley of questions on the poaching case, he remarked that everything has come before people and the people know the thieves. The TRS working president recalled that he had already asked party leaders not to comment on the case in haste. He said when he gave this direction to the party leaders, it would not be proper for himself to comment.

The three accused alleged to be BJP agents were arrested by the police from a farmhouse at Moinabad near Hyderabad on the night of October 26 when they were allegedly trying to lure four MLAs of TRS with offers of huge money. Cyberabad police conducted the raid on a tip-off by Pilot Rohit Reddy, one of the MLAs. He alleged that the accused offered Rs 100 crore to him and Rs 50 crore each to three other MLAs.

Audio tapes of a purported telephonic conversation between Ramachandra Bharati and Rohith Reddy were leaked by the TRS on Friday. The tapes had a few persons discussing a 'deal' to poach TRS MLAs and also mentioned the names of some top BJP leaders.

