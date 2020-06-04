Priyamani's look from 'Virata Parvam' and 'Narappa' out

She is also acting as a female lead in Narappa, remake of Tamil movie Asuran.

Flix Entertainment

On the occasion of Actor Priyamani's birthday, Team Virata Parvam has released an interesting poster of hers, giving a sneak peak at her first look from the movie. On June 4, Priyamani turned 36 years.

Rana Daggubati shared the poster and tweeted in Telugu about the importance of Priyamani's character in the movie, " She believes that a Great crisis would also lead to a great peace. She, the role of Comrade Baarathakka is as important to Virata Parvam that students were to French revolution. Happy Birthday Priyamani!"

In the poster, Priyamani was seen in a Naxalite attire standing near flowers with a gun on her shoulders and was seen with a smile on her face.

Virata Parvam, is being made by Suresh productions, it's shooting has been halted due to lockdown, the film stars Rana daggubati as a male lead and actress Sai Pallavi is the female lead, Priyamani is doning the role of a naxalite. She has made a comeback into Telugu film after a long gap.

On the same day, Team Narappa, where Priyamani is a doing as a female lead opposite Venkatesh Daggubati, has also shared a poster from the film, sending her birthday wishes. This is a remake of a Dhanush starrer, Tamil movie, Asuran.

Priyamani has acted in almost five languages including Telugu, Kannada, malayalam and Tamil movies too and has done more than fifty film in her more than a decade film career as a heroine.

She also made her debut in Hindi web-series, with Family man, released in Amazaon prime video last year.

She has also won Natioal Film Award for Best Actress for her acting in Paruthiveeran in the year 2008, apart from She several Film Fare awards for best actress in various languages including, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and others.

She is also making her debut in bollywood opposite Ajay Devgan in the movie Maidaan, a sports drama.