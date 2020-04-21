Composer GV Prakash and singer Saindhavi welcome baby girl

The couple who have been friends since school married in 2013.

Flix Kollywood

Music director, singer and actor GV Prakash Kumar and singer Saindhavi welcomed a baby girl on April 20. The couple who have been friends since school married in 2013.

GV Prakash, nephew of popular composer AR Rahman, made his debut as a music composer in director Vasantha Balan’s 2006 drama Veyil. The young composer gained good recognition with his first film and went on to build a reputation by composing for films like Oram Po, Kireedam and more. His first recognition came for the album Madrasapattinam in 2010. The “Pookal Pookum Tharunam” song from this film won the Best Song award at the Mirchi Music Awards South. GV Prakash won Best Music Director in 2011 for Aadukalam.

His acting career as the main lead began in 2015 with the comedy thriller Darling for which he won awards including the Edison Award for Debut Actor, SIIMA Award for Best Debut Actor and Filmfare Award for Best Male Debut – South. Last seen in 100% Kadhal, GV Prakash has a number of films which are yet to be released. Some of these are Jail with Vasantha Balan, Aariyam Jenmangal, Kadhalikka Yarumillai, Ayngaran etc.

He is also simultaneously working on films as music composer and actor. His upcoming films as composer for other stars include Suriya-Sudha Kongara’s Soorarai Pottru and AL Vijay’s Jayalalithaa biopic Thalaivi.

Singer Saidhavi, a trained Carnatic musician, made her debut as a playback singer in Yuvan Shankar Raja’s Pattiyal in the “Poga Poga Boomi Virikirathe” song. Having worked with composers like AR Rahman, Harris Jayaraj and Vidhyasagar, Saindhavi first collaborated with GV Prakah Kumar in Madrasapattinam in which she sang “Aaruyire Aaruyire”. The two have collaborated on many songs, also singing duets in some of GV’s compositions. Saindhavi won the Edison Award for Best Female Playback Singer for “Adada Mazhaida” from Yuvan Shankar Raja’s Paiyaa.