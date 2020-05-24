On completing one year, Andhra CM Jagan seeks feedback on welfare schemes

The goal of this one-week programme is to get feedback from the beneficiaries and discuss a future action plan," a Government Order stated.

With the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government in Andhra Pradesh completing one year in power, the state is now planning to hold sessions to interact with citizens and review its welfare schemes.

"Starting from May 25, a series of brainstorming sessions aimed at reviewing the welfare schemes introduced by the government, attended by all possible stakeholders including beneficiaries and experts will be conducted over the course of six days," a press release stated.

A Government Order (GO) was also issued by the state government dated May 21, which states, "The goal of this one-week programme is to get feedback from the beneficiaries and discuss a future action plan."

The programme will mainly focus on Jagan's 'navaratnalu' – a list of nine welfare schemes he had promised to implement during his padayatra before the election, which widely is believed to have swept him into power.

"These sessions will be conducted at the state and district level. State-level sessions will be chaired by the Chief Minister while the District In-charge Minister will chair the district level sessions. The main purpose is that the CM will get to hear directly from the beneficiaries," the GO said.

The programme will be held from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm and officials have been asked to ensure that there are not more than 50 people, including beneficiaries and experts for each session.

On May 25, the theme of the session would be 'Governance and Welfare', followed by Agriculture and allied activities, Education, Industries and Infrastructure and Health from May 26 to May 29.

"The seating arrangement shall be done with physical distancing so as to strictly adhere to the guidelines of the government with reference to the COVID-19 pandemic," the GO added.

On May 30, Jagan will launch the 'Rythu Bharosa Kendra' programme. Earlier this month, the Chief Minister said that over 10,500 Rythu Bharosa Kendras (RBKs) would be set up, which would serve as a one-stop shop for all agriculture and allied fields.From quality seeds to fertilizers and pesticides all the requirements of the farmer would be available in RBKs, the state government said.

"An Agriculture Assistant will help the farmer with advice on soil testing, crop pattern and marketing while Market intelligence will play a big role from sowing to selling. From farm loans to Minimum Support Price (MSP), all these facilities and more will be available at RBKs," Jagan had said.

