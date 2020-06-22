Complete lockdown announced in Madurai city and adjoining areas: Full details

As of June 22, the district has 705 COVID-19 cases, and this includes 69 cases reported on Sunday.

Tamil Nadu government has announced complete lockdown in Madurai City Corporation, Paravai Town Panchayat, and all village panchayats of the Thiruparankundram, Madurai East and Madurai West blocks of Madurai district beginning June 24 (Wednesday) until the end of this month. The decision comes following a steady increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in the district over the last few days.

On June 18, it was reported that 14 of the 100 wards contribute to 50% of the COVID-19 positive cases in Madurai Corporation limits. However, in the last few days, the number had gone up steadily, and cases were reported from other zones too.

What is allowed and not allowed

> Hospitals, medical labs, pharmaceuticals shops, ambulance and hearse vehicle services and medical related activities will be permitted.

> Auto, taxi and private vehicles will not be permitted. However, auto, taxi and private vehicles will be allowed to ply for medical emergencies. Further auto, taxis and private vehicles will also be permitted to ferry passengers from railway stations and airports and for this purpose the E-pass issued by the TNeGA to the passengers will suffice.

> Vegetable shops, grocery stores and petrol bunks will be permitted to operate with certain restrictions with strict implementation of physical distancing from 6 am to 2 pm. Similarly mobile units for sale of vegetables will be permitted within a specified time from 6 am to 2 pm. Public who intend to buy essential commodities shall avoid travelling by vehicles and should purchase from shops near their residence from shops located within 1.5 kilometers.

> Take away (parcel food) alone will be permitted in hotels and restaurants from 6 am to 8 pm. Food delivery services will be permitted for food ordered through phones.

> Ration shops will function from 8 am to 2 pm. Godowns of Food Corporation of India and Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation and related transport will be allowed to function.

> Ration shops in containment zones will not function. The staff from these shops will directly hand over the relief announced by the government to families in containment zones.

> State government Departments will function with 33 percent staff. Further, Departments involved in essential services like Secretariat, Health and Family Welfare Department, Police. Department, Revenue and Disaster Management Department, Electricity, Treasury Department, Aavin, local bodies, drinking water supply board,Labour Welfare Department and Cooperative, Food and Consumer Protection Department will function with required staff.

> Central government offices will function with attendance not exceeding 33% of total staff. Departments dealing with essential services will function with required staff.

> Staff from the containment zones need not attend office. However, prior permission should be obtained from the respective officers

> Banks will work with attendance not exceeding 33% of total staff on June 29 and June 30. ATMs, related banking services and transport will be allowed to function normally. However, bank head office and headquarters of financial service companies can remain open with minimal staff. Bank branches can function from 10 am to 2 pm from June 24 to June 26 for cash transactions related to distributors and retail dealers of essential products only. No direct transactions with public will be permitted.

> Homes for senior citizens, orphans and the disabled will be allowed to remain open and caretakers for the elderly will be allowed to stay.

> Amma Canteens and Community kitchens run by the government and local bodies will function.

> NGO and public organisations will be allowed to function only after obtaining necessary permissions.

> Print and electronic media, Judiciary and Courts can function,

> Construction works will be allowed to continue only in places where the labourers are available on site.

> Continuous process industries and industries manufacturing essentials will be allowed to function. Vehicle passes will be issued for managerial categories for movement in and out of these lockdown areas.

> Movement of goods and vehicles carrying essentials will be allowed.

> E-Pass will be restricted to those who intend to travel from the locked down areas to other districts only for weddings, funerals and medical emergencies, provided they submit necessary documents.

> Trains and flights will continue to be operated according to current procedures.

> Those involved in maintenance of communication networks and essential IT services will be allowed to continue work with minimal staff.

> Movement of LPG cylinders and other petroleum products will be permitted without any hindrance.

> Vehicles involved in milk and drinking water supply will be permitted to operate without hindrance.

> On June 28 (Sunday) a complete lockdown will be imposed in the above said areas (From midnight of Sunday to 6 am on Monday). No activities except milk distribution, hospitals, pharmacies, hospital vehicles, ambulance and hearse vehicles will be permitted to operate.