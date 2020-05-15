A complaint was filed with National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) against State Civil Supplies Minister and Karimnagar district authorities for allegedly violating the lock down by organising and participating in a community lunch at a private hall in the city.



Earlier, on 4th May, municipal authorities had arranged a Sahapankthi Bhojanam (community lunch) for sanitisation workers and other Municipal staff at a private hall in city. The programme was attended by Minister Gangula Kamalakar , MLC Naradasu Laxman District Collector Shashanka, City Commissioner of Police Kamalasan Reddy, Municipal Commissioner Valluri Kranthi along with the Mayor, Deputy Mayor and several politicians from ruling party.





City based advocate and BJP activist, Bethi Mahender Reddy who complained to NHRC alleged that the event which was saw nearly 2,000 people in attendance and that social distance norms were not followed. The hall was not sanitised, he added.



He alleged that Municipal and Revenue authorities have 'willfully violated the lock down by misusing their official powers'.



In his complaint to NHRC, seeking action against the concerned officials, Reddy alleged that such crowds will enable the coronavirus to spread.



Speaking to TNM, Bethi Mahender Reddy said, "I initially complained to the Director General of Police (DGP) through Twitter but no action was taken. I have written to NHRC, they have acknowledged my complaint, a case has been registered with No. 608/36/3/2020."



He added, "We have to express gratitude for the work being done by the sanitisation staff, but this is not the right time to conduct such event which can have serious repercussions," he said.



The advocate demanded that concerned officials should be booked under section 188 of the Indian Penal Code and National Disaster Management Act 2005 along with Epidemic Diseases Act 1897.



Karimnagar recently became COVID19 free with zero active cases against a total of 19 with zero deaths.