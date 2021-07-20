Complaint against Indrajit Lankesh for alleging Darshan slapped a Dalit man

Activist Abraham TJ, in his complaint to Karnataka Home Minister Basavraj Bommai, said that Indrajit’s statements over an alleged assault of a Dalit hotel staffer by Darshan had malicious intent.

Flix Controversy

Bengaluru-based activist Abraham TJ has filed a complaint against director-producer Indrajit Lankesh accusing him of making false and defamatory statements against communities. The activist, in the complaint submitted to Karnataka Home Minister Basavraj Bommai, wrote that Lankesh should be booked under sections 153 (A) (promoting enmity), 499 (defamation), 500 (punishment for defamation), and 505 (making statement for public mischief) of Indian Penal Code and section 154 (information relating to cognizable offence) of Code of Criminal Procedure for publicly making “false and defamatory statements with the intent of creating and promoting enmity, hatred or ill-will between different classes of castes and communities and bringing disrepute to the entire Police Department.”

Earlier this month, Indrajit Lankesh had accused actor Darshan of assaulting a Dalit staff at Mysuru’s Sandesh Prince Hotel four months ago. Lankesh alleged that Darshan had paid Rs 50,000 to the staffer as compensation to not escalate the matter. Lankesh had then met Bommai on July 15 before speaking to the media in Bengaluru where he made the above allegations. On July 17, the man who was allegedly assaulted issued a media statement clarifying that he is not Dalit and also denied being assaulted by actor Darshan, contrary to Lankesh’s claims.

Abraham, in his complaint to Bommai, said that punitive action should be initiated against the director over his statements about the alleged assault case. In his letter, he wrote that Lankesh’s stress on the “falsely claimed” caste of the alleged victim was “an attempt to incite hatred, enmity and ill-will in the minds of Dalits.” The activist wrote that he did so with the “ulterior motive of pitting the Dalits against the Non-Dalit communities in general.”

Additionally, the activist in his letter to Bommai wrote that the director’s statements about Mysuru police having become ‘settlement stations’ are “false, derogatory and malicious imputations.” Abraham further said that Lankesh’s statements have created a false narrative against the Karnataka police, especially Mysuru police, and tarnished their reputation among people.

“Lankesh’s statements to instigate communities to look at each other with suspicion and hatred has not only hurt me and my friends but has also hurt the feelings of very many well-meaning members of society at large. This attempt to sow the seed of hatred and distrust amongst communities, which will ultimately destroy the peaceful social fabric of the state needs to be dealt with severely, in accordance with the law,” Abraham said in the letter.

Speaking about the complaint, Abraham said that he has met Bommai who assured him that police will be notified to initiate appropriate action. He also said that the minister was convinced with issues the activist raised in his complaint.