Complaint against BJP minister for allegedly asking JD(S) candidate to withdraw

The complaint was filed by the Congress party after an audio conversation purported to be between Housing Minister V Somanna and his rival JD(S) candidate Mallikarjuna Swamy was leaked.

news Karnataka elections 2023

Karnataka Housing Minister V Somanna has been accused of attempting to bribe his political rival and Janata Dal (Secular) candidate Mallikarjuna Swamy in a bid to convince him to withdraw from the upcoming state assembly elections. BJP leader Somanna is contesting the elections in Chamarajanagar Assembly constituency with Mallikarjuna Swamy of the JD(S) and Puttaranga Shetty of the Congress considered his closest rivals. In an audio clip that has gone viral, a voice purported to be that of Somanna was heard addressing Mallikarjuna as an 'old friend' and assuring him an 'official car' when the BJP comes to power in the state.

The telephonic conversation reportedly took place on April 24 on the last date for withdrawal of nominations from the Karnataka elections. The person was heard appealing to the JD(S) candidate to withdraw his nomination. "You are an old friend. Don't listen to others...We will do everything for you. First, you take back the (nomination) and we can talk about everything later," the voice was heard saying.

The Karnataka Congress has lodged a police complaint in the High Grounds police station in Bengaluru against V Somanna over the issue. "Reports even suggest that Mr Mallikarjuna Swamy was offered a bribe of Rs. 50 lakh in cash and promise of a government vehicle in return for withdrawing his candidature from the legislative Assembly elections,” the complaint stated.

The offer of bribe was allegedly made by two intermediaries claiming to be talking on behalf of Somanna. In the audio, Mallikarjun Swamy was heard saying he will be "neutral" while campaigning for the election and will listen to Somanna even after the elections but reiterated that he won't be able to withdraw the nomination.

Confirming the audio heard in the tape, JD(S) candidate Mallikarjuna Swamy told reporters it was a conversation between him and Somanna. However, he reiterated that he will contest the elections and not succumb to the BJP's attempts to induce him.

Somanna is contesting in two constituencies in the upcoming elections. Apart from Chamarajanagar, he is also contesting in Varuna against former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.