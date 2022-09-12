Communal songs played outside Karnataka mosque during Ganesh visarjan, FIR registered

According to the FIR registered by the Kalaburagi police, the song was played with the intent of creating unrest in the area.

A First Information Report (FIR) has been filed by the Karnataka police after a video of a provocative song being played outside a mosque emerged on social media on Sunday, September 11. The video showed a song being on loudspeakers during a Ganesh Visarjan procession outside the Mehbus Masjid in Kalaburagi. The incident took place in the evening of Saturday, September 10. After the video went viral on social media, the police have registered a case, and booked the organisers of the procession, as well as the Disc Jockey (DJ) for playing a provocative song on loudspeakers.

The action by the police came after the video went viral on social media. The video shows a large group of people, part of a Ganesh visarjan (immersion) procession, dancing outside the mosque, with loud music playing on the speakers. The song that was been played said, “Khoon se iss dharthi ko ham nehlayenge, hum tujhko teri aukaat batayenge (We will drench this land in blood, we will put you in your place.)”

After the video went viral, the Kalaburagi police took suo motu notice of the issue and registered an FIR. They stated that the song was played with the intent of creating unrest in the area. The FIR names Tukaram, Amresh, Saleem (the DJ owner), and others as the accused in the case.

The case has been registered under Sections 103 (the penalty for contravention of regulation of traffic and for preservation of order in public places), 31 (Power to make orders for the regulation of traffic and for preservation of order in public places) of the Karnataka Police Act 1963 and Sections 188 (Disobedience to an order lawfully promulgated by a public servant) and 295A (Restraining acts of outraging religious sentiments) of the Indian Penal Code. No arrests have been made yet.