Comic Con Bengaluru: Iron man, Mandalorian, Rorschach, and more

Comic Con Bengaluru 2022 was held on November 19 and 20 at the KTPO Convention Centre in Whitefield.

More than 40,000 comic fans, gamers, cosplayers flocked to the recently concluded Comic Con Bengaluru 2022 held in KTPO Convention center on November 19 and 20. At the convention, a number of comic book authors and publishers held special sessions for the guests in the arena. Among many other interacting sessions held on the main stage were by Jonathan Kunz (Co-Creator of War and Peas), Raymund Bermudez, Holy Cow Entertainment's book launch, Sumit from Bakarmax who took fans on his journey, Tinkle Studios, and Amar Chitra Katha who quizzed the audiences.

There were various venues throughout the convention where visitors could meet celebrities, purchase the newest merchandise, and play e-games. Along with live booths and stands, there were also performances, shows, and food and drinks. From Mandalorian to Iron Man, Wanda to Rorschach, participants came dressed up as their favourite characters. "The experience is unique; half of the participants are dressed as characters and occasionally act as characters, and it is really all-inclusive, and it pulls all of the different types of people together,’ said a cosplayer dressed as Professor Xavier from X-men.

Moses and Rebecca, the couple who has been a regular at Comic Con Bengaluru came with their twin babies. Pointing at the babies, Moses said, “This is their first Comic Con. We didn’t want them to miss out on all the fun.” For some Comic Con is a place where they can be themselves without the fear of being judged. “Comic Con is one of the few times as an adult you can express yourself without being judged as a weirdo,” said Wanda cosplayer.