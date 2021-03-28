Comedy ace Vadivelu to make his comeback with â€˜Naai Sekarâ€™

The actor will reunite with director Suraj, and the title is a reference to Vadiveluâ€™s character from their previous film together.

Flix Kollywood

Great news for Vadivelu fans: the veteran comedy star will soon make his comeback in a film titled Naai Sekar. The actor will reunite with director Suraj and the title is a reference to Vadiveluâ€™s character from their previous film together, Thalai Nagaram, starring Sundar C in the lead released in 2006. Vadiveluâ€™s character, Naai Sekar, dressed in brightly coloured suits and sporting jewellery, was a major hit among fans. If everything falls into place, this will be Vadiveluâ€™s comeback after a hiatus of almost four years. The actor was last seen in Vijayâ€™s Mersal that was released in 2017.

Vadiveluâ€™s Naai Sekar character is a definite favourite among meme lovers with some of his dialogues inspiring film titles as well. Naanum Rowdy Thaan, for instance, is a dialogue in the film that went on to inspire the title of Nayanthara-Vijay Sethupathi starrer. In 2019, during Kamal Haasanâ€™s 60 years in cinema celebration â€“ â€˜Ungal Naanâ€™ â€“ Vadivelu confirmed that he would be returning to the silver screen. He revealed on stage that he will soon be joining Kamalâ€™s Thalaivan Irukkindraan, a project that has been lying in the cans since 2008.

Vadivelu, who has maintained a low profile and not done any new films, gained sudden spotlight after a meme around one of his roles went viral in May 2019. The #PrayForNeasamani meme went viral on Twitter with many Tamil cinema fans from across the world joining the trend and spreading the fame of the evergreen comedy actor.

Vadivelu's role as Nesamani from the 2001 film Friends is an all-time favourite among fans. The actor plays a contractor in the film and takes up the responsibility of renovating an old bungalow with help from a bunch of apprentices to hilarious effect.