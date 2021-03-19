COMED-K UGET, Uni-GAUGE exams to be held on June 20: Important dates

The online application process will begin on March 22 and will end on May 20.

news Education

The Under Graduate Entrance Test (UGET) of the Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMED-K) as well as the Uni-GAUGE engineering entrance exam will be held on June 20, 2021, an official release said. The online application process will begin on March 22 and will end on May 20. The application form and information brochure will be available on the official website: comedk.org.

COMED-K will be conducting the online examination all over India on Sunday, June 20 2021, across 400 centres. The examination is for engineering programs that offer around 20,000 seats and this will be followed by online counselling.

The mock test will be made available on April 15. The last date for online payment and the submission of the application form is May 20. From May 22, applicants can edit select fields in the application form. The last date to edit select fields in the form is May 24. On June 10, the Test Admission Ticket (TAT) will be available and the last date for downloading the same is June 19.

The exams will be held on June 14 and on June 20. Following this, the provisional answer keys will begin and applicants can start submitting their statement of objections or challenge the provisional answer keys. They can do so till June 26.

The Final Answer keys will be published on July 1 and on July 6. The test scorecard and rank card will be made available online.

According to the official website, details for the Architecture 2021 application will be announced soon.

COMEDK stands for â€˜Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka,â€™ which is an autonomous institution that conducts an annual entrance exam for Undergraduate and Postgraduate courses under the Karnataka Professional Colleges Foundation â€“ Medical & Dental and KUPECA (Karnataka Unaided Private Engineering Colleges Association).

Uni-GAUGE is an online entrance exam for Class 12 or PUC students to engineering institutions and universities across India.