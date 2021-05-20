‘Comali’ fame actor Samyuktha Hegde tests positive for coronavirus

The actor who awaits the release of her upcoming Tamil movie ‘Theal’ and Kannada movie ‘Thurthu Nirgamana’, said she is recovering well.

Flix Coronavirus

Amid rising numbers of positive cases of coronavirus in the country during the second wave of the pandemic, many celebrities and members from the film fraternity have tested positive in the past few months. And, most recently, Actor Samyuktha Hegde said that she has COVID-19.

Samyuktha shared the news with her followers through a couple of Instagram stories on Wednesday. The 22-year-old actor revealed that she is under self-isolation and has been observing all the precautionary measures advised by her doctor. She also requested everyone to take care of themselves. “Hello you guys, Hope you all are doing well. I have tested positive for COVID19 today. I’m in self isolation and taking all the necessary measures as advised by my doctor. Take care of yourselves, Stay positive, test negative,” Samyuktha’s Instagram story read.

It is to be noted that her parents tested positive for coronavirus in April this year. The actor also shared an update about her parent’s health and noted that they are recovering well. “Also my parents are recovering really well. I’m thankful to the universe that I got it after they were nursed back to good health,” Samyuktha wrote.

Urging followers to remain optimistic, the actor, who starred opposite actor Jayam Ravi in Comali (2019), stated that according to her the COVID-19 situation is improving. “And I’m super glad that the help requests in my dm have drastically come down and people are responding with thank you messages!!! Recovery news is literally the best news these days. Hopefully there’s actual change on the ground and I’m happy that people are able to receive the healthcare they require. Also have to add BBMP people called me an hour after I got my report which was quite efficient compared to 25 days back when all of us tested and They called 11 days after to enquire about mom and dad. To a better and brighter tomorrow,” Samyuktha wrote on Instagram.

Samyuktha made her debut in the Kannada movie Kirik Party where she shared the screen with actors Rakshit Shetty and Rashmika Mandanna. She is currently filming for the upcoming Tamil movie Theal and her upcoming Kannada movie Thurthu Nirgamana is in the post-production phase.