Colours of hope: Kids from Telangana fine art school for marginalised hold exhibition

The school is the brainchild of the Telangana government where children from marginalised backgrounds, are taught theatre, dance, music and painting, besides academics.

"We will show these brilliant, timeless works to the world. We will display them and tell prominent delegates who come here about them," says Dr Srikanth, amidst the cheers and claps of child artists and faculty of the Social Welfare Fine Arts school at one of the art galleries in Jawaharlal Nehru Fine Arts University in Hyderabad. Srikanth, a city based pediatrician who is part of the Life Line League Association, was speaking at Strokes -2020, a four day exhibition (paintings and drawings) of artwork done by students of the Social Welfare Fine Arts school. Their work was bought by him for a total of Rs 2.5 lakh. The school is the brainchild of the Telangana government where children from underprivileged and marginalised backgrounds, are taught theatre, dance, music and painting, besides regular academics. Scenes from "Strokes 2020", first ever art exhibition by child artistes of

The state government had launched two such schools in 2017. However, according to the faculty members, this art exhibition is the first one and a beginning for more.





The Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (TSWREIS) runs over 200 educational institutions which are known for their excellence in a range of fields from academics to sports.



Over 130 artworks such as acrylic paintings, watercolour paintings, pen and pencil works were kept on display.



Y Babu Swaero, an 8th standard student, has drawn the Charminar caressed by the tricolour that leads to the skies. When asked about the theme, Babu says, "We should aim as high as the sky. S for Swaero and Success."



M Manjulatha, consultant and head of the school’s Fine Arts department, says that the theme was open reference, which means the students could paint or draw anything that came to their mind. Students said that they picked up their subjects from field visits, outings and also their campus premises.



Telangana started two Fine Arts schools in 2017. While the Malkajgiri campus is run by the Social Welfare department, the other in Boduppal is run by the Tribal Welfare department.





Madhumathi R, a 9th standard who has drawn a picture which depicts an intense performance of musicians, says, "I have just added colour to my imagination. It took three to four hours for me to do the painting."



Another student Uday Lanka says that he feels he should explore pencil and pen art as it is visually striking. His drawing highlights the sad state of deforestation.



Sunil of 8th standard says, "We are taught the nuances of composition of colours and techniques. Unlike others, our studies are full of play."



When asked how they feel about debuting together as artists in the exhibition, they say, "This is a really great beginning. Everyone who visited was awed by the work we have done. We will work more to reach people's expectations."

Addressing the students, Society Secretary RS Praveen Kumar said that they should aim for creative work that remain timeless.

Several visitors and art enthusiasts appreciated the work done by the students, noting that the techniques applied by them were "advanced and organic".

Earlier last year, a few child theatre artistes of the same school made their debut in films by acting in Mallesham movie.