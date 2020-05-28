ColorOS 7 (Android 10) official version arrives on these OPPO phones in India

Since April, OPPO users have been receiving the official version of ColorOS 7, and now it's coming to more devices to cover over 20 OPPO smartphones ultimately.

Atom Smartphones

Global smartphone brand OPPO announced the rollout plan of its official version of the ColorOS 7 operating system (based on Android 10) on Thursday for India. Since April, OPPO users have been receiving the official version of ColorOS 7, and now it's coming to more devices to cover over 20 OPPO smartphones ultimately, including Reno, Find, K and A series in a batch by batch rollout schedule.

Announced in November 2019, ColorOS 7 has been receiving positive feedback from OPPO users globally. With a 'Smooth and Delightful' disposition, the Android 10 based mobile operating system comes with a new Infinite design, localised solutions, enhanced privacy protection and a plethora of new features. Focusing on the Indian customised elements, ColorOS 7 is also the first to natively integrate the Government of India's Digilocker service with its DocVault feature to promote paperless governance.

Commenting on the rollout, Manoj Kumar, Senior Principal Engineer of OPPO ColorOS, said, "The ColorOS team complies with strict quality requirements and takes user feedback very seriously. Before the official version is rolled out, we evaluate bugs and feedback from over 92,000 testers worldwide and make thousands of revisions from the trial version."

ColorOS has over 350 million users across 140 countries and supports more than 80 languages. The OPPO India R&D center in Hyderabad, which has over 250 members, played a vital role in the development and rollout of ColorOS 7. The R&D team evaluated valuable user feedback from ColorOS 7 trial version to include user-requested features in the stable official release.

Availability

ColorOS 7 official version is already available on the OPPO Find X, Find X SuperVooc Edition, Find X Automobili Lamborghini Edition, Reno 10X Zoom, Reno 2, Reno 2Z, Reno 2F, Reno, R17, R17 Pro, F11 Pro, F11, F11 Pro Marvel's Avengers Limited Edition, K3 and A9. The official version of ColorOS 7 update is being rolled out to the other OPPO smartphones as per the following schedule –

Phase 1: Upgraded in June: F9, F9 Pro, F7, F7 128G, A5 2020, A9 2020

Phase 2: Upgraded in July: F15, R15 Pro