College student under treatment after stalker slits her throat in Tamil Nadu

The Palayamkottai police have registered an attempt to murder case against the stalker.

On Tuesday morning, a former student of an aided arts college in Tamil Nadu’s Palayamkottai entered the campus, approached one of his juniors and tried to talk to her. When the woman refused to talk to him, he took a blade from his pocket and slit her throat in the college. The other students immediately rushed the woman to Palayamkottai Government Hospital, where she is currently receiving treatment.

Speaking to TNM, Palayamkottai police sub-inspector Somasundaram said, “Balakrishnan of Sivanthipatti, a former student of the college, slit the throat of the woman at the college. We are currently investigating the case. But, we have registered a case under section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code and have sent the accused to custody.”

Following the preliminary investigation, the stalker alleged that the woman was in a relationship with him but then later engaged in a relationship with another man, the police said. However, the woman denied the claim and said that she was never in a relationship with him.

In other similar incidents, three women were murdered by their respective husbands in separate incidents over suspicion. The incidents took place at Kancheepuram and Kunrathur on Sunday, said reports.

A woman named Jeeva was set on fire by her husband Parthiban, who suspected her of having an extramarital relationship with his employee. Jeeva's daughter and the employee also sustained injuries and are receiving treatment at a critical condition in the hospital near Acharapakkam.

In another incident, a 28-year-old man murdered his wife Sasikala by slitting her throat on Sunday. Ezhumalai, who is addicted to alcohol, suspected his wife of having an extramarital relationship and picked up a fight with her. Once the discussion got heated, he slit her throat and left the place. The neighbours who heard the cries of the couple's children immediately took her to Kancheepuram Government Hospital but she was declared dead on arrival.

On Sunday, Keerthana of Kunrathur died after battling injuries to the neck for more than a week. On February 15, her husband Panneerselvam went to his in-law's home to convince Keerthana to come back home. However, the couple ended up quarrelling and in a rage, Panneerselvam slit Keerthana's neck and fled the spot. However, Keerthana died on Sunday.