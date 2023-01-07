Collector tries to diffuse tense situation in Kamareddy as farmers continue protests

The farmers continued their protests in Kamareddy for a third day against the proposed master plan for the town development in Kamareddy.

A day after the farmers' protest in Kamareddy turned political, Jitesh Patil, the district collector addressed a press conference on Saturday, January 7, in an attempt to diffuse the tension and clear the air about the apprehensions of farmers. The collector clarified that the proposed master plan is only in the draft stage and that it isn’t yet finalised for implementation.



“The master plan does not involve any land acquisition. The lands marked under ‘Industrial land use zone’ does not necessarily mean industries will be set up in those areas. The previous master plan also had similar markings but none of those farmers ended up losing their lands,” said the collector.



The collector also revealed that they had received complaints and objections and that the same has been duly noted. He dismissed allegations that the plan was not made public by saying that the complaints and objections were received only because people were aware about the plan. “We put up flex boards and newspaper advertisements and also called for suggestions and complaints. It is not true that we did not inform the people about the plan.”



Speaking to TNM, Mosarla Rajender Reddy, a member of farmer’s Joint Action Committee, claimed that the officials did not bother to inform the farmers about the land acquisition. "One of the locals in the town informed us that lands in nearby villages are going to be acquired by the government for developing an industrial zone. We rushed to the municipal office and found that our land’s survey numbers were also on the list."



“They said they stuck notices but we are farmers and do not see all the notices until there is an announcement. Is it not the responsibility of the officials to at least inform us properly?"asks Rajender.

On Friday, as the farmers intensified their protests, several politicians including BJP state president Bandi Sanjay and Congress senior leader and former minister Shabbir Ali joined the protests. A bandh call was given by the farmers to intensify their protest against the proposed plan.

The proposed plan was released in November sparking protests by farmers who feared they would lose their agricultural lands in land acquisition. The protests intensified after Payyavula Ramulu (38) of Adloor Ellareddy village in Sadasiva Mandal took an extreme step and died by suicide after as he feared that his land would be acquired by the officials for on Wednesday, January 4.

Political leaders who joined the protests were detained by the police. The police action triggered a faceoff between the police and the party workers.

Farmers from a number of villages in Telangana including Ilchipur, Adloor-Yellareddy, Lingapur, Devunipally, and Tekriyal within the Kamareddy and Yellareddy Assembly constituencies have been protesting for over a month against the master plan, demanding that their agricultural lands be excluded from the proposed green zone and industrial zone.

Farmers from eight villages also organised a huge rally in the town along with their family members on Thursday. They also marched towards the collectorate to submit a memorandum to the district collector. After an eight-hour-long sit-in outside the district collectorate in Kamareddy town, the farmers temporarily called off their protest. However, they announced that they would continue their protests until the authorities withdrew the proposed master plan.

Complaints against the master plan

The Town Planning Department of the Kamareddy Municipal Corporation included 2,170 acres of cultivated land in the industrial zone in eight villages in the Kamareddy town surroundings in the new master plan. Farmers claim that the authorities conspired with real estate brokers to acquire agricultural lands .

According to media reports, 2,100 complaints have been raised against the plan so far. The Governor, Chief Secretary and KT Rama Rao, the Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development, received signed copies of the complaints. It is learnt that so far 558 farmers have sent court notices to municipality officials in protest against the proposed plan.