'Cold Case' doesn't give prominence to stardom: Director Tanu Balak interview

‘Cold Case’, starring Prithviraj and Aditi Balan in the lead, will release on OTT platform Amazon Prime Video on June 30.

Interview

The upcoming Malayalam investigative horror-thriller Cold Case, is all set to release on OTT platform Amazon Prime Video on June 30. The film, starring Prithviraj and Aditi Balan in the lead, is likely to be an interesting mix of supernatural horror, crime and the battle between faith and reasoning, judging by its trailer. The story revolves around a police officer, played by Prithviraj, who must solve an intriguing crime.

TNM spoke to the director of Cold Case, Tanu Balak, about the ways in which the film stands out. Unlike many movies with big actors seen as cops, Cold Case does not revolve around the superstar, and has some interesting elements, the director said. "When I think of five actors who suit the role of a police officer, one among them is Prithviraj. He was impressed by the script, which is why he took up the project. The movie doesn't give prominence to super stardom, but the subject is interesting," he shared.

"This is an investigative movie with supernatural elements. There are not many action scenes in the movie. Unlike many other investigative movies, in this the story doesn't begin with a victim. The story revolves around a long process of identification of the victim first to find the culprit," he added.

The makers of Cold Case originally planned for the film to be released in theatres. Though Tanu is worried that viewers may lose out on the audio-visual impact of the film while watching on a small screen, he is happy that Cold Case will reach a wide audience through the OTT platform.

"I am also happy that a wide audience is watching through OTT. The limitation of OTT is that everyone may not watch it in a home theatre or with a proper sound system. So some may watch on mobile phones. In the movie,`we have some supernatural elements, so on mobile phones, the expected effects may not be available,” he shared, adding that there is a different “vibe” in theatres.

Cold Case is Tanu’s debut as a filmmaker in Mollywood. "I was an ad film maker. So direction was not new to me. Also I love movies from all genres. I don't have any particular interest in a particular genre. I love both commercials as well as the parallel movies, and I also love to make movies of all genres," he shared. Cold Case was shot entirely during the pandemic, in the periods when the restrictions were relaxed. "We shot this [Cold Case] during the pandemic. Some scenes we had to shoot outside Kerala. We had to shoot with a limited crew and travelling restrictions. But we managed somehow," he pointed out.

Cold Case is scripted by Sreenath V Nath and jointly produced by Anto Joseph and Plan J Studios. Watch the trailer of the film here: