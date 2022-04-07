Coimbatore records hiring growth of 29% in March, highest among Tier-2 cities

As businesses gradually inch towards the pre-pandemic normal, recruiters continue to demonstrate a positive hiring intent across key sectors, cities, and experience bands. According to the Naukri JobSpeak Index, the month of March witnessed a year-on-year (y-o-y) growth of 16% in hiring activity versus last year.

March witnessed a sequential increment in hiring activity across all key sectors. Apart from travel & hospitality (82%), which has seen consistent growth since the travel restrictions have been relaxed, other key sectors that observed an uptick in hiring trends compared with last year are education (+44%), real estate (+30%), retail (+28%), BFSI (+22%), IT-software (+14%), and FMCG (+5%).

Metro cities saw positive y-o-y growth in hiring activity in March’22 with Kolkata (+42%) leading the charts followed by Hyderabad (+27%), Mumbai (+25%), Chennai (+24%), and Pune (+23%). However, Delhi saw a decline(-15%) in Mar’22 vs last year.

Amongst Tier-2 cities, Coimbatore (+29%) registered the highest growth in hiring activity, followed by Kochi (+12%). While there was a dip in Chandigarh (-9%), Vadodara and Jaipur remained flat in March’22 when compared with March’21.

Across all experience bands, the demand remained steady in March’22 with >16 years’ experience bracket witnessing the highest growth (+23%) vs last year.

Hiring activities across 0-3 years (+21%), 13-16 years (21%), 4-7 years (14%) and 8-12 years (+11%) also grew in March’22.

Commenting on the report, Pawan Goyal, Chief Business Officer, Naukri.com said “India is on the road to economic recovery with all key industries and cities showing signs of continued recovery. It is good to see that sectors that were worst hit by the pandemic such as Travel & Hospitality have now revived. We believe that with a growth trajectory like this, the upward trend in talent demand will continue its dream run in the coming months.”