Coimbatore Collector tests positive for coronavirus, admitted to a private hospital

The test result came back positive on Wednesday morning and he has been largely asymptomatic.

The Coimbatore district Collector K Rajamani has tested positive for coronavirus on Wednesday morning and has been admitted to a private hospital for treatment.

The Collector had fever since Monday morning and hence he gave his swabs for testing on Tuesday. Following this, his test result came back positive on Wednesday. The Collector has been admitted to Kovai Medical Center and Hospital (KMCH).

The district health official confirmed to TNM that the Collector has tested positive for coronavirus.

District Revenue Official Ramadurai Murugan said, "The Collector has been visiting containment zones to help the planning to control the spread of virus. He got mild fever over the last few days and since he had been in areas with coronavirus cases, he gave a test yesterday. He was found to be positive this morning and has gotten admitted in a private hospital. He is largely asym

ptomatic so far."

The Collector was actively involved in the measures of the district administration to curb the spread of COVID-19. The Collector has been conducting surprise visits to containment zones within the district.

On July 2, the Collector visited Selvapuram and Telugu street containment areas and interacted with people. According to reports, 34 people tested positive in Selvapuram containment zone. The Selvapuram cluster emerged from a gold manufacturing factory.

As of Tuesday evening, Coimbatore reported 188 new cases of coronavirus. Currently the district has 1131 active cases of coronavirus. In Coimbatore, 1,480 people tested positive for coronavirus, of which 338 people were discharged following recovery. The district has reported one death from the time of outbreak of coronavirus.

In Tamil Nadu, 1,47,324 people have tested positive for coronavirus so far. While the state has discharged over 97,000 people, the state has 47,912 active cases of COVID-19.