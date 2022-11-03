Coimbatore blast: Handwritten notes recovered from Jamesha Mubin’s house

Among the suspicious material recovered, the police found writings on who has the duty of jihad, and who does not have such a duty.

news Coimbatore blast

A bunch of handwritten notes were recovered from Jamesha Mubin’s house, the key accused in the Coimbatore blast case on Thursday, November 3. These contained notes on hadith (record of the words, actions, and the silent approval of Prophet Muhammad) and jihad (fight against enemies of Islam).

One note says humans are divided into Muslims and non-Muslims. Apart from that, the police had also found a note on who has the duty of jihad, and who does not have such a duty.



A handwritten note recovered from Mubin's house on hadith



A handwritten note recovered from Mubin's house that classified humans into Muslims and non-Muslims

Other than these materials, the police recovered a slate with the ISIS flag logo drawn on it. Another slate on which ‘Whoever lays hands on Allah’s house, we will destroy them’ was also found.



A slate recovered from Mubin's house with the logo of an ISIS flag

Investigation based on these recovered materials is being carried out by the police. Meanwhile, S Peter Alphonse, the Chairman of the Tamil Nadu Minorities Commission stated that the dangerous materials recovered from Jamesha Mubin’s house - pentaerythritol tetranitrate and nitroglycerin, are highly dangerous explosives whose distribution is under only the union government’s control. Taking to Twitter, Alphonse also asked, “How did the criminal get it? Let the BJP [Bharatiya Janata Party] answer!”

Read: Coimbatore blast case: Jamesha Mubin was ‘radicalised’, rejected democratic organisations

Six men were arrested in connection to the car blast in Ukkadam, Coimbatore on October 23. Five men, namely, Mohammad Thalka (25), Mohammad Asarudheen (25), Mohammad Riyaz (27), Feroz Ismail (27) and Mohammad Navaz Ismail (27) were arrested on October 24. Three days later, on October 27, Jamesha Mubin’s relative Afsar Khan was arrested. On the same day, the investigation of the case was handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) after the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin made the recommendation. On October 28, one of the accused, Feroz Ismail, confessed that he had met two men in a Kerala prison who had been in touch with terror group ISIS.

Read: Months before Coimbatore blast, state intel warned of attacks at temples, police stations

