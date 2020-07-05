Coimbatore AIADMK MLA Amman Arjunan tests positive for coronavirus

Arjunan's 32-year-old daughter, 39-year-old son-in-law, and 11-year-old grand daughter are already undergoing treatment at the ESI hospital.

AIADMK Coimbatore South constituency MLA Amman Arjunan tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Sunday, becoming the fifth ruling party legislator to contract the virus. The 58-year-old has been admitted to the Government ESI Hospital in Coimbatore and is currently undergoing treatment, a health department official said. The ruling party legislator took the test for COVID-19 a couple of days ago and his result came in on Sunday.

Notably, his 32-year-old daughter, 39-year-old son-in-law and 11-year-old granddaughter are already undergoing treatment at the ESI hospital after having contracted the infection first. They had returned from Madurai just a couple of days ago following which nine persons from his household were tested for COVID-19.

So far, Sriperumbudur MLA K Palani, Higher Education Minister KP Anbalagan, Paramakudi MLA N Sathan Prabhakar, and Ulundurpet MLA R Kumaraguru have tested positive for COVID-19 disease from the ruling party in the state. Four DMK MLAs, including the deceased J Anbazhagan, had also tested positive for COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu.

During one of his press meets in June, Minister of Health and Family Welfare C Vijayabaskar told the media that the Chief Minister too was tested for COVID-19 and his report came back negative.

Coimbatore presently has 435 active COVID-19 cases, 67 new cases were added just on Saturday. As of July 4, 275 persons have been discharged in the district that managed to flatten its curve of COVID-19 transmission early on. In April, Coimbatore was among the top three hotspots in Tamil Nadu, coming just after Chennai. By May, the district moved out from being a hotspot and was marked as an Orange district i.e., no new cases were reported in a period of 14-days. As of July 4, 712 persons have contracted the virus in the district.

