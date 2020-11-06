Coffee table book on Thiruvananthapuram launched on Friday

The book contains a collection of photographs taken by renowned photographer Raghu Rai, with graphic descriptions by writer Lekshmy Rajeev.

On Friday, a coffee table book on Thiruvananthapuram, with Raghu Rai’s photographs and Lekshmy Rajeev’s text was launched in the capital city. The book titled Thiruvananthapuram: An artist’s impression was launched as part of the Kerala Tourism’s capital city project, by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

A stunning visual treat, Thiruvananthapuram - An artist’s impression explores the city’s culture, heritage and life through a fascinating collection of shots viewed through the lens of renowned photographer Raghu Rai, coupled with graphic descriptions by writer Lekshmy Rajeev, author of the 2016 book Attukal Amma: The Goddess of Millions.

This is a work that has tapped fully the mesmerising power of photography to capture the images of the city, CM Pinarayi said while releasing the compendium through video-conference.

State Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran presided over the function in which Dr Shashi Tharoor, Thiruvananthapuram’s Member of Parliament (MP) and Raghu Rai joined online.

“City of festivals, it was an unforgettable experience to capture the images of Thiruvananthapuram with its vibrant life and culture,” Rai said, adding that he has plans to write a book on Kerala.

A visual statement on the city, the 190-page work encapsulates its history, culture and heritage.

While most similar collections have their emphasis on nature, this work has its accent on human life in the city.

Apart from the capital city, the Tourism Department has been implementing heritage projects to protect and preserve the historical and cultural assets of Alappuzha, Muziris and Thalassery, Tourism Secretary Rani George said.

(With PTI input)