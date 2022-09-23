Cochin International Airport bags ASQ award for ‘Mission Safeguarding’

The award recognises CIAL’s implementation of the ‘Mission Safeguarding’ programme to ensure seamless traffic and reinforced passenger satisfaction in the aftermath of the pandemic.

The Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) has been awarded the Airport Service Quality (ASQ) award 2022 by the Airport Council International (ACI). The award is considered to be the highest honour in the global aviation sector. CIAL received the award in the 5-15 million passenger category of airports operating in the Asia-Pacific region. The award is for its implementation of the ‘Mission Safeguarding’ programme, which ensured seamless traffic and reinforced passenger satisfaction in the aftermath of the pandemic, a press statement from CIAL said.

The award was handed over to the Managing Director of CIAL S Suhas IAS, by the ACI World Director General Luis Felipe de Oliveira at a function held at Krakow, Poland, on September 14. “The ASQ global airport survey through which the awardees are selected showcases the world’s best airports as voiced by the travellers. This time, in addition to the existing benchmarks, new parameters pertaining to hygiene practices were added. ACI noted that “despite the ongoing crisis, airports around the globe have continued to prioritise listening and adapting to the evolving needs of their customers,” the statement read.

Suhas said, “With the guidelines formulated by the chairman and the board of directors, the airport implemented ‘Mission Safeguarding’ during the time of the pandemic which ensured smooth traffic management that is safe, secure and passenger-friendly.”

Earlier in March of this year, CIAL had received the 'Covid champion' award at Wings India 2022, for the successful implementation of ‘Mission Safeguarding’.