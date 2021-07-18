Cochin airport to expand unused terminal into transit hotel, business jet terminal

The Cochin International Airport has decided to convert Terminal 2 to three utility blocks, starting from August, to tap potential revenue.

The Cochin International Airport Ltd (CIAL) has decided to convert Terminal 2, which has not been in use since the shifting of domestic operations to Terminal 1 in 2019, into three utility blocks catering to business jets, VVIPs and passengers on a short stay. CIAL Managing Director S Suhas said that the director board, chaired by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, had given in-principle approval for the conversion plan. The conversion activity of Terminal 2 will begin next month.

"We are lining up several short-term, as well as long-term projects for activating new revenue streams.The civil work of the five-star hotel project has gained momentum. The conversion of Terminal 2 is another ambitious idea to tap potential revenue. We plan to accommodate a Business Jet terminal, a VVIP safe house and a transit hotel in the sprawling Terminal 2, which stands unused now," Suhas said in a release. With the commissioning of the new terminal, the international flight operations were shifted from Terminal 1 to Terminal 3. Terminal 1 then underwent a renovation process and has been used for domestic operations since 2019. Terminal 2, with a built-up area of one lakh square feet, was previously used for domestic operations and was then earmarked for future expansion.

A meeting convened by the Managing Director has finalized the blueprint, which envisages a cost-effective renovation of the interior into three blocks. Thirty percent of the built-up area will be used for block one, which will be converted as an exclusive business jet terminal with three lounges. This terminal will cater to both international and domestic business jets, the release said. Exclusive areas for customs, immigration and security holding operations will also be allotted.

Block 2 will have an area of 10,000 square feet, earmarked for a VVIP safe house. "This concept will ensure a hassle-free movement of passengers during the VVIP movement," the release said. Block 3 will have an area of 60,000 square feet. CIAL plans to build 50 budget rooms for passengers who intend to have short stays at the airport. The plan, the release said, was to apply the dynamic tariff concept wherein the rent will be calculated on an hour-based scale. CIAL has planned several value addition projects which will be completed by 2022 so that the non-aero component of the revenue pie could be enhanced from the current 40% to 60%, it said.